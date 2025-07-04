¡Hola !

En Búsqueda y Galería nos estamos renovando. Para mejorar tu experiencia te pedimos que actualices tus datos. Una vez que completes los datos, tu plan tendrá un precio promocional:
$ Al año*
En caso de que tengas dudas o consultas podés escribir a [email protected] o contactarte por WhatsApp acá
* Podés cancelar el plan en el momento que lo desees

¡Hola !

En Búsqueda y Galería nos estamos renovando. Para mejorar tu experiencia te pedimos que actualices tus datos. Una vez que completes los datos, por los próximos tres meses tu plan tendrá un precio promocional:
$ por 3 meses*
En caso de que tengas dudas o consultas podés escribir a [email protected] o contactarte por WhatsApp acá
* A partir del cuarto mes por al mes. Podés cancelar el plan en el momento que lo desees
stopper description + stopper description

Tu aporte contribuye a la Búsqueda de la verdad

Suscribite ahora y obtené acceso ilimitado a los contenidos de Búsqueda y Galería.

Suscribite a Búsqueda
DESDE

UYU

299

/mes*

* Podés cancelar el plan en el momento que lo desees

¡Hola !

El venció tu suscripción de Búsqueda y Galería. Para poder continuar accediendo a los beneficios de tu plan es necesario que realices el pago de tu suscripción.
En caso de que tengas dudas o consultas podés escribir a [email protected] o contactarte por WhatsApp acá

Las 10 mejores películas del siglo XXI, según Pedro Almodóvar, Sofia Coppola, Sean Baker, Julianne Moore y más

Actores, directores y personas influyentes del cine respondieron a la encuesta de The New York Times para elegir las 100 mejores películas del siglo XXI

mejores pelis.jpg
Búsqueda | Redacción Galería
Por Redacción Galería

A 25 años del comienzo del siglo XXI, The New York Times contactó a 500 actores, directores y personas influyentes del cine para votar por las mejores películas de lo que va del siglo. Cada uno eligió las 10 mejores según su criterio, y las más votadas entraron en el ranking de las 100 mejores que publicó el diario neoyorquino.

Estas son las top 10 de algunos actores y directores seleccionados.

Llámame por tu nombre (Luca Guadagnino, 2017)

Tigre y dragón (Ang Lee, 2000)

Dogtooth (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2009)

Ida (Pawel Pawlikowski, 2013)

La ciénaga (Lucrecia Martel, 2001)

El hilo fantasma (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2017)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón, 2018)

Dah (Abbas Kiarostami, 2002)

Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade, 2016)

Pamela Anderson

Amélie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)

Blue Valentine (Derek Cianfrance, 2010)

La vida invisible de Eurídice Gusmão (Karim Aïnouz, 2019)

Perdidos en Tokio (Sofia Coppola, 2003)

Réquiem por un sueño (Darren Aronofsky, 2000)

El gran hotel Budapest (Wes Anderson, 2014)

Langosta (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2015)

The Party (Sally Potter, 2017)

Volver (Pedro Almodóvar, 2006)

White God (Kornél Mundruczó, 2014)

Mel Brooks

Una mente brillante (Ron Howard, 2001)

Bottle Shock (Randall Miller, 2008)

Figuras ocultas (Theodore Melfi, 2016)

Bastardos sin gloria (Quentin Tarantino, 2009)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi, 2019)

Medianoche en París (Woody Allen, 2011)

Identidad desconocida (Doug Liman, 2002)

El gran hotel Budapest (Wes Anderson, 2014)

El discurso del rey (Tom Hooper, 2010)

El pianista (Roman Polanski, 2002)

Toni Collette

Ciudad de Dios (Fernando Meirelles y Kátia Lund, 2002)

Cold War (Pawel Pawlikowski, 2018)

Eterno resplandor de una mente sin recuerdos (Michel Gondry, 2004)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig, 2017)

Melancholia (Lars von Trier, 2011)

Parásitos (Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón, 2018)

Sing Sing (Greg Kwedar, 2023)

La gran belleza (Paolo Sorrentino, 2013)

Amigos intocables (Olivier Nakache y Éric Toledano, 2011)

Sofia Coppola

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells, 2022)

Psicópata americano (Mary Harron, 2000)

Fuerza mayor (Ruben Östlund, 2014)

Get Out (Jordan Peele, 2017)

Con ánimo de amar (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)

Parásitos (Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

El viaje de Chihiro (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)

Los increíbles (Brad Bird, 2004)

La cinta blanca (Michael Haneke, 2009)

La zona de interés (Jonathan Glazer, 2023)

Lena Dunham

Fish Tank (Andrea Arnold, 2009)

Funny People (Judd Apatow, 2009)

Déjame entrar (Tomas Alfredson, 2008)

Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

Mustang (Deniz Gamze Ergüven, 2015)

Retrato de una mujer en llamas (Céline Sciamma, 2019)

Shame (Steve McQueen, 2011)

The Broken Circle Breakdown (Felix van Groeningen, 2012)

The Souvenir (Joanna Hogg, 2019)

La peor persona del mundo (Joachim Trier, 2021)

Robert Eggers

Beau Travail (Claire Denis, 1999)

Burning (Lee Chang-dong, 2018)

Eterno resplandor de una mente sin recuerdos (Michel Gondry, 2004)

Hard to Be a God (Aleksei German, 2013)

Mr. Turner (Mike Leigh, 2014)

Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

El hijo de Saúl (László Nemes, 2015)

La profesora de piano (Michael Haneke, 2001)

El caballo de Turín (Béla Tarr y Ágnes Hranitzky, 2011)

Petróleo sangriento (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007)

Chiwetel Ejiofor

12 años de esclavitud (Steve McQueen, 2013)

Citizenfour (Laura Poitras, 2014)

Ciudad de Dios (Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund, 2003)

I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck, 2016)

Man on Wire (James Marsh, 2008)

Searching for Sugar Man (Malik Bendjelloul, 2012)

The Act of Killing (Joshua Oppenheimer y Christine Cynn, 2012)

La escafandra y la mariposa (Julian Schnabel, 2007)

Under the Skin (Jonathan Glazer, 2013)

Waltz with Bashir (Ari Folman, 2008)

Stephen King

La caída del halcón negro (Ridley Scott, 2001)

Secreto en la montaña (Ang Lee, 2005)

Niños del hombre (Alfonso Cuarón, 2006)

Million Dollar Baby (Clint Eastwood, 2004)

Sin lugar para los débiles (Joel y Ethan Coen, 2007)

¿Dónde estás, hermano? (Joel y Ethan Coen, 2000)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan, 2023)

Los infiltrados (Martin Scorsese, 2006)

The Rule of Jenny Pen (James Ashcroft, 2024)

Estación zombie (Yeon Sang-ho, 2016)

Julianne Moore

Amor (Michael Haneke, 2012)

El cisne negro (Darren Aronofsky, 2010)

Dogtooth (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2009)

Ex Machina (Alex Garland, 2014)

Good Time (Benny Safdie y Josh Safdie, 2017)

Perdidos en Tokio (Sofia Coppola, 2003)

Parásitos (Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

El hilo fantasma (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2017)

Supercool (Greg Mottola, 2007)

Virgen a los 40 (Judd Apatow, 2005)

Sean Baker

(Ganador de cuatro premios Oscar en la última edición)

4 meses, 3 semanas, 2 días (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)

Dogville (Lars von Trier, 2003)

Import/Export (Ulrich Seidl, 2007)

Morvern Callar (Lynne Ramsay, 2002)

Oasis (Lee Chang-dong, 2002)

Oldboy (Park Chan-wook, 2003)

El pequeño Quinquin (Bruno Dumont, 2014)

Paraíso: fe (Ulrich Seidl, 2012)

Juntos (Lukas Moodysson, 2000)

El triángulo de la tristeza (Ruben Östlund, 2022)

Selección semanal
Oficialismo

Plan político del Frente Amplio plantea fortalecer su comunicación y sus finanzas

Por Santiago Sánchez
Palacio Legislativo

Oficialismo y coalición, sin Cabildo, acuerdan salvar la “caja de profesionales” con una fórmula “salomónica”

Por  Nicolás Delgado  y Victoria Fernández
Partido Nacional

Nicolás Olivera: “Nos olvidamos de que no solo tenemos un rol de oposición, tenemos un rol de gobierno”

Por Federico Castillo
Frente Amplio

El MPP instruye a su bancada para que asuma un talante más “negociador” ante falta de mayorías

Por Redacción Búsqueda

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

Las 10 mejores películas del siglo XXI, según Pedro Almodóvar, Sofia Coppola, Sean Baker, Julianne Moore y más

Las 10 mejores películas del siglo XXI, según Pedro Almodóvar, Sofia Coppola, Sean Baker, Julianne Moore y más

Por Redacción Galería
Así es el show que Shakira dará en el Estadio Centenario el 3 de diciembre

Así es el show que Shakira dará en el Estadio Centenario el 3 de diciembre

Por Milene Breito Pistón
Vista de Santiago desde el Cerro Santa Lucía

Una guía antojadiza para recorrer Santiago de Chile

Por Federica Ham
El regreso de los juegos de mesa como herramienta para conectar con los demás

El regreso de los juegos de mesa como herramienta para conectar con los demás

Por Magdalena Cabrera