Las 10 mejores películas del siglo XXI, según Pedro Almodóvar, Sofia Coppola, Sean Baker, Julianne Moore y más

A 25 años del comienzo del siglo XXI, The New York Times contactó a 500 actores, directores y personas influyentes del cine para votar por las mejores películas de lo que va del siglo. Cada uno eligió las 10 mejores según su criterio, y las más votadas entraron en el ranking de las 100 mejores que publicó el diario neoyorquino.

Dogtooth (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2009)

Ida (Pawel Pawlikowski, 2013)

La ciénaga (Lucrecia Martel, 2001)

El hilo fantasma (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2017)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón, 2018)

Dah (Abbas Kiarostami, 2002)

Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade, 2016)

Pamela Anderson

Amélie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)

Blue Valentine (Derek Cianfrance, 2010)

La vida invisible de Eurídice Gusmão (Karim Aïnouz, 2019)

Perdidos en Tokio (Sofia Coppola, 2003)

Réquiem por un sueño (Darren Aronofsky, 2000)

El gran hotel Budapest (Wes Anderson, 2014)

Langosta (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2015)

The Party (Sally Potter, 2017)

Volver (Pedro Almodóvar, 2006)

White God (Kornél Mundruczó, 2014)

Mel Brooks

Una mente brillante (Ron Howard, 2001)

Bottle Shock (Randall Miller, 2008)

Figuras ocultas (Theodore Melfi, 2016)

Bastardos sin gloria (Quentin Tarantino, 2009)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi, 2019)

Medianoche en París (Woody Allen, 2011)

Identidad desconocida (Doug Liman, 2002)

El gran hotel Budapest (Wes Anderson, 2014)

El discurso del rey (Tom Hooper, 2010)

El pianista (Roman Polanski, 2002)

Toni Collette

Ciudad de Dios (Fernando Meirelles y Kátia Lund, 2002)

Cold War (Pawel Pawlikowski, 2018)

Eterno resplandor de una mente sin recuerdos (Michel Gondry, 2004)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig, 2017)

Melancholia (Lars von Trier, 2011)

Parásitos (Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón, 2018)

Sing Sing (Greg Kwedar, 2023)

La gran belleza (Paolo Sorrentino, 2013)

Amigos intocables (Olivier Nakache y Éric Toledano, 2011)

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells, 2022)

Psicópata americano (Mary Harron, 2000)

Fuerza mayor (Ruben Östlund, 2014)

Get Out (Jordan Peele, 2017)

Con ánimo de amar (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)

Parásitos (Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

El viaje de Chihiro (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)

Los increíbles (Brad Bird, 2004)

La cinta blanca (Michael Haneke, 2009)

La zona de interés (Jonathan Glazer, 2023)

Lena Dunham

Fish Tank (Andrea Arnold, 2009)

Funny People (Judd Apatow, 2009)

Déjame entrar (Tomas Alfredson, 2008)

Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

Mustang (Deniz Gamze Ergüven, 2015)

Retrato de una mujer en llamas (Céline Sciamma, 2019)

Shame (Steve McQueen, 2011)

The Broken Circle Breakdown (Felix van Groeningen, 2012)

The Souvenir (Joanna Hogg, 2019)

La peor persona del mundo (Joachim Trier, 2021)

Robert Eggers

Beau Travail (Claire Denis, 1999)

Burning (Lee Chang-dong, 2018)

Eterno resplandor de una mente sin recuerdos (Michel Gondry, 2004)

Hard to Be a God (Aleksei German, 2013)

Mr. Turner (Mike Leigh, 2014)

Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

El hijo de Saúl (László Nemes, 2015)

La profesora de piano (Michael Haneke, 2001)

El caballo de Turín (Béla Tarr y Ágnes Hranitzky, 2011)

Petróleo sangriento (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007)

Chiwetel Ejiofor

12 años de esclavitud (Steve McQueen, 2013)

Citizenfour (Laura Poitras, 2014)

Ciudad de Dios (Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund, 2003)

I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck, 2016)

Man on Wire (James Marsh, 2008)

Searching for Sugar Man (Malik Bendjelloul, 2012)

The Act of Killing (Joshua Oppenheimer y Christine Cynn, 2012)

La escafandra y la mariposa (Julian Schnabel, 2007)

Under the Skin (Jonathan Glazer, 2013)

Waltz with Bashir (Ari Folman, 2008)

Stephen King

La caída del halcón negro (Ridley Scott, 2001)

Secreto en la montaña (Ang Lee, 2005)

Niños del hombre (Alfonso Cuarón, 2006)

Million Dollar Baby (Clint Eastwood, 2004)

Sin lugar para los débiles (Joel y Ethan Coen, 2007)

¿Dónde estás, hermano? (Joel y Ethan Coen, 2000)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan, 2023)

Los infiltrados (Martin Scorsese, 2006)

The Rule of Jenny Pen (James Ashcroft, 2024)

Estación zombie (Yeon Sang-ho, 2016)

Amor (Michael Haneke, 2012)

El cisne negro (Darren Aronofsky, 2010)

Dogtooth (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2009)

Ex Machina (Alex Garland, 2014)

Good Time (Benny Safdie y Josh Safdie, 2017)

Perdidos en Tokio (Sofia Coppola, 2003)

Parásitos (Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

El hilo fantasma (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2017)

Supercool (Greg Mottola, 2007)

Virgen a los 40 (Judd Apatow, 2005)

Sean Baker

(Ganador de cuatro premios Oscar en la última edición)

4 meses, 3 semanas, 2 días (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)

Dogville (Lars von Trier, 2003)

Import/Export (Ulrich Seidl, 2007)

Morvern Callar (Lynne Ramsay, 2002)

Oasis (Lee Chang-dong, 2002)

Oldboy (Park Chan-wook, 2003)

El pequeño Quinquin (Bruno Dumont, 2014)

Paraíso: fe (Ulrich Seidl, 2012)

Juntos (Lukas Moodysson, 2000)

El triángulo de la tristeza (Ruben Östlund, 2022)